HH Sheikh Mohamed Declared February 28 As The Official Emirati Day For Education

The UAE has got a new national occasion dedicated to education! It’s not quite a holiday but a day to celebrate the UAE’s journey towards development and progress.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

February 28 has been officially declared Emirati Day for Education, as President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced in a post on X this morning

The day commemorates a monumental event in the country’s history!

On this day in 1982, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, proudly witnessed the graduation of the first cohort of teachers from UAE University

President Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of this new annual celebration, stating that Emirati Day for Education will serve to honour all those working in the field of education, recognizing their indispensable role in shaping the nation’s future. He acknowledged the immense contribution of educators in building a knowledge-driven society and their central role in driving the UAE’s success on the global stage.

UAE University, which was established by Sheikh Zayed in 1976, holds a special place in the nation’s academic landscape as the UAE’s first and oldest university. It has since become a beacon of educational excellence, producing generations of scholars, teachers, and professionals who have contributed to the country’s development.

The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE condemns heinous attack that targeted the residence of the UAE Ambassador…

READ NEXT: DXB Opened The First Lounge With A ‘Stress-Relief’ Area



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!