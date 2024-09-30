HH Sheikh Mohamed Declared February 28 As The Official Emirati Day For Education

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
The UAE has got a new national occasion dedicated to education! It’s not quite a holiday but a day to celebrate the UAE’s journey towards development and progress.
The day commemorates a monumental event in the country’s history!
In recognition of education’s essential role in our nation’s ongoing progress, and in honour of all those working in this field, Emirati Day for Education will be celebrated on 28 February each year. On this day in 1982, our Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed witnessed the…
President Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of this new annual celebration, stating that Emirati Day for Education will serve to honour all those working in the field of education, recognizing their indispensable role in shaping the nation’s future. He acknowledged the immense contribution of educators in building a knowledge-driven society and their central role in driving the UAE’s success on the global stage.
UAE University, which was established by Sheikh Zayed in 1976, holds a special place in the nation’s academic landscape as the UAE’s first and oldest university. It has since become a beacon of educational excellence, producing generations of scholars, teachers, and professionals who have contributed to the country’s development.
