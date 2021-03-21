HH Sheikh Mohammed Shares An Emotional Message For Mothers Everywhere

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared a super emotional video for mothers everywhere for the special occasion of Mother’s Day… which here in the UAE is today!

Sheikh Mohammed shared his thoughts which is basically what we all feel and think and want to say ourselves but can’t find the words to express.

The video is in Arabic but the caption translates to,

“To all mothers, you are the source of life, you are life. Our words fall short of describing the amount of love and mercy that you put in this universe. God bless you”

A mother’s love is truly the purest kind in the world and we can never honour our mother’s enough.