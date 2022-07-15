HH Sheikh Mohammed Shares Words Of Wisdom On The Occasion Of His 73rd Birthday

“What has been already achieved is in the part. History is continuously being written by the present and the future” – wise words from the man of the hour, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai himself👑

The Ruler of Dubai is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, and the nation is honouring the visionary leader by showing us flashes of his leadership

HH Sheikh Mohammed was born on July 15, 1949, at the Al Maktoum house in Al Shindagha.

The leader of a city that’s 3.5 million strong in population came into power on January 4, 2006, and on January 5, 2006, was appointed as Vice President of the UAE.

HH Sheikh Hamdan shared a sweet childhood throwback memory with his dad on the ruler’s big day

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum AKA Fazza, is the second son of Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma’a.

