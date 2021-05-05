Latest
A Homeless Woman Living In A Tent On A Dubai Motorway Was Saved By Police
Dubai Police save the day!
A tourist down on luck and with no access to cash had resorted to living in a tent on the Dubai-Al Ain motorway, according to local reports.
The woman, who was suffering from physiological issues, was found alone by police in the area.
The 35-year-old is from an Eastern European country, she left her home country after falling out with her own family and told Tourism Police that she loved the city and that she said she would rather stay in a tent than leaving Dubai.
Police took her to a hotel however she was later moved to hospital to support her physiological needs.
The homeless woman received treatment and a flight home – Dubai Police covered all costs
Police coordinated with officials from her country to ensure her progress and safe return home
Her fines were waived and police purchased her flight home. They even drove her to the airport. Police confirmed the woman thanked the authorities for their kindness.
