Indian Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Starts Dancing And Dabbing On The Streets Of Dubai ﻿﻿

“How was your day, did you have some fun [dad]?”

“Thanks to you, I had the best day of my life.” – SRK!

In collab with Dubai tourism, the Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan AKA King Khan shared a video of his adventures around the emirate, and we must say… the city has never looked better.

The ad which has the Indian star flaunting his whitened smile and long tresses begins with SRK getting a call from his daughter Suhana, reminding him to have fun whilst he’s shooting in Dubai, and it was all uphill from there.

King Khan then runs around Al Seef, the Dubai Mall, Souk Al Bahar, Jumeirah Beach, the Museum of the Future, Bluewaters Island and ofc… Palm Jumeirah!

Practically landmark hopping around the city.

The man that drips swagger – literally dabbed better than half the rappers out there – during this 3min-long Dubai advert

During the pandemic, SRK fans saw and heard very little from the megastar. But, it’s safe to say that with his upcoming Bollywood movie on the horizon, this little promo was just the ice breaker. The King is back and how.

A fan wrote, “The Brand #ShahRukhKhan is back and you can’t do anything about it!”

