Dubai Peeps Are Obsessing Over The Newly Available Instagram Music Feature 

Alexa… add music to ALL my Instagram stories from now on because it’s FINALLY AVAILABLE IN THE UAE! Content creators are literally shaking RN. Instagram music is a gamechanger TBH, so it’s no wonder that people are going ham over the feature within just 48 hours of it becoming available in the region. Prior to this, adding music to your IG stories was possible in other parts of the world but not in the Middle East. However, starting Sunday, March 8 adding music to your Facebook or Instagram stories has been enabled for users in the MENA regions. And IG’s music library hosts a selection of vibbinnn’ tunes that are regionally relevant and many other hit songs that you can browse for.

Setting the mooood, IG content is ’bout to level up BIG TIME yoooo

Music feature within Instagram and Facebook stories is now officially available in the UAE… finally! pic.twitter.com/qQgm43QOW4 — EMKWAN (@emkwan) March 8, 2021

Using it is V simple! Go to Instagram stories, take a video/pic or upload one and then swipe up and select the music sticker from your list of features

Video Unavailable

Will rely on IG now for my ‘be cool playlist’ inspo NGL

time to put the 50 people who watch my stories onto Kanye West — Naras ⛷ (@fuckyounaras) March 8, 2021

YOU KNOW IT!!!

Oh we're going to abuse the Instagram Music for the first month. — Edi Ahmadi (@MrEdrisAhmadi) March 8, 2021

The wait for IG music has truly aged the best of us🙃

Music option is now available on Instagram 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qf1RkKRoMA — Шаима 🐱🎻🇦🇪 (@ShaimaAl3li84) March 8, 2021

Ahhhhhh UAE… WhatsApp calls next please… if you don’t mind!

– Yours truly, every UAE resident ever.

How i wish but….. pic.twitter.com/tMkHVgdQi6 — Anil Kumar (@anilyzethis) March 8, 2021

Patiently waiting for IG Reels to roll out now😌

Listen To The Lovin Daily: UAE Influencers Must Pay Taxes On Free Gifts And Vacays

The Lovin Daily: UAE Influencers Must Pay Taxes On Free Gifts And Vacays https://t.co/JQjtmW8tYb — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) March 9, 2021

Record blogger level content with this RGB LED Ring Light with Phone Clip! On noon for AED90.