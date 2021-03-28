3 People Fled From Irish Quarantine After A Dubai Flight

Irish authorities are on the hunt for two people who fled from hotel quarantine near Dublin airport. Three men were taking a supervised smoke break before they fled The Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Dublin. The men had landed from a Dubai flight on Saturday and were expected to undergo a newly imposed 12-day quarantine period. Quarantine for travellers arriving into the country has been imposed in Ireland for the first time this week. After they absconded, one of the men returned to quarantine, however, the search for two others continues, according to Irish Independent. Irish Police have teamed up with Defence Forces and Health Authorities in search of two men, both of who fill face fines and possibly prison if found

The Irish Department clarified that it is a criminal offence to leave hotel quarantine without authorisation Anyone found guilty of ignoring the rules could face an approximately AED8,600 fine, imprisonment for one month, or both. This is the first time Ireland has imposed a mandatory 12-day travel quarantine since the beginning of the pandemic and travellers travelling from countries labelled as 'high risk' by Irish authorities, including the UAE must stay in a certified hotel for the duration. The system is not without its challenges, with many people questioning the sum per stay, which costs adults approximatelyAED8,143 for 12 days.