Israel Is Offering Its Full Security Assistance To The UAE Amid Malicious Houthi Attacks 

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog paid his FIRST ever visit to the UAE on Sunday, Jan 30, and was accompanied by his wife, Michal Herzog, AKA Israel’s first lady, for a 2-day visit.

The head of state landed at Abu Dhabi’s presidential terminal and was welcomed by HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

The Israeli president was then ushered to the capital’s presidential palace Qasr Al Watan and was greeted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

According to the state news agency Wam, 21 rounds of artillery were fired to celebrate the historic visit that discussed “bilateral relations, regional issues of mutual interest, and the importance of exploring further opportunities to build bridges of cooperation and friendship between our two nations,” as stated MBZ in a tweet.

In a further effort to honour the Abraham Accords, Israel offered its full support and security support to the UAE amid Houthi attacks

Today in Abu Dhabi I met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog. We discussed our bilateral relations, regional issues of mutual interest, and the importance of exploring further opportunities to build bridges of cooperation and friendship between our two nations pic.twitter.com/0xHBcEoyJy — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 30, 2022

Ishy Bilady and HaTikvah – the national anthems of both nations played as guards greeted the Israeli president

Herzog shared the video and a fitting caption reading, “that’s what peace between nations sounds like”…🙌🏼

Israel's national anthem, HaTikvah, playing in the United Arab Emirates—that's what peace between nations sounds like. 🇮🇱🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/BRuYJjpODl — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) January 30, 2022

