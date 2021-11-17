We love events that root for a good cause… and events that are FREE ofcourse!

Enter: The Movember Run🏃🏻‍♂️

But before we get into this FREE for all event taking place at Kite Beach this weekend, let’s recap on what ‘Movember’ is all about shall we.

Movember is an annual event that raises awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide by urging men all around the world to grow moustaches. A fun and quirky way to remind men of the importance of regular checkups and consultations.

Now coming down to the Movember Run!

It’s Fitness mode ON for Dubai and its residents this Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Free fitness villages, free workout sessions, marathons, runs, games, challenges, competitions, prizes… Dubai’s gung-ho peeps are getting in their 30X30 and reppin’ the city’s free for all activities.

So another run that’s making it to the top of people’s to-do lists is Under Armour Middle East’s Movember run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Under Armour Middle East (@underarmourme)

The 5KM run will take place at 8am on Saturday, November 20 at Kite Beach

Under Armour Middle East is calling all to celebrate men by joining the beach run in person or virtually through MapMyRun.

DM Under Armour Middle East directly on Instagram to register for the run.

More deets, here.

Watch the Lovin Show: Dubai Announces 5-Year Multiple Entry Visas