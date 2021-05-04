A Jewish Community In Dubai Hosts An Iftar Dinner For Their Emirati & Arab Friends

‘Jews making Iftar for their Muslim brothers’… Now, this is the kind of tolerance that Dubai STANS! Following the UAE-Isreal peace treaty back in September 2020, the UAE went all out to celebrate Hanukkah and really welcomed the Jewish community with arms wide open. Now, reciprocating the kindness, Jewish expats in Dubai have humbly hosted an Iftar dinner for their Arab brothers and boyyy is it touching! A video shared by @hameli1234, shows Loay Alshareef (a Saudi national) raving about a beautiful Iftar hosted by a Jewish group in Dubai for their Arab Muslim friends

My friend Loay @lalshareef enjoying iftar Ramadan hosted by the Jewish community in Dubai.

תודה רבה 🙏🇮🇱❤️🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/QfbaWAPP9v — يوسف بوغنّوم الهاملي🇦🇪 (@hameli1234) May 3, 2021

The video shows a massive buffet spread of salads, mezze and more with a flag of Israel and the UAE taped side by side!

Loay Alshareef is a Saudi researcher and linguist, who expertises in ancient Arabic languages ​​and dialects!

Dubai is a tremendous example to the world of how multiple nationalities and cultures can coexist and live in harmony, helping each other thrive all day erraday!

Looking to visit Israel?? Well, good news for all because Israel is all set to reopen to tourists from May 23, 2021!

Fun fact- from May 23rd tourist groups will be allowed to enter @Israel and visit #TelAviv! 🥳

So- what is the first place you’ll visit? #MondayMotivation 📸 ebanutiy (IG) pic.twitter.com/H4GKuDOlkf — Tel Aviv (@TelAviv) May 3, 2021

BREAKING: Eid Announced – Federal Hols Will Start On Tuesday Eid holidays announced. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on Tuesday, 29th Ramadan (corresponding to 11th May) until 3rd Shawwal 1441 H, which is yet to be declared. Holidays for government employees will begin on Tuesday Private sector holidays are still TBC. Read more here.