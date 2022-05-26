Justin Bieber Will Put On TWO Shows In Dubai!

Well, it looks like the Bieber Fever will be taking over Dubai for an entire weekend now.

Coca-Cola Arena confirmed that the Biebs will take to the stage for two nights, Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9, as a part of his ‘Justice World Tour’.

The Canadian teen idol added another Dubai performance to his tour schedule as a result of an unprecedented demand for tickets.

Tickets are available to those who registered for the VISA pre-sale from 2pm today with the link sent to your emails! The remaining tickets will go on general sale at 10am Friday, May 2!

Now ain’t this the music to a Belieber’s ears😍

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Thursday morning, the C oca-Cola Arena site kept crashing due to a high volume of users, however that seems to be resolved now as fans are able to purchase tix hassle-free

My payment went through but then the site crashed and the tickets weren’t confirmed 😭 — The Beauty Edit (@TheBeautyEdit3) May 26, 2022

The concert is said to impress with laser and light shows, along with the Beibs singing to all the hits from his recent album ‘Justice’ – which released in 2021

Book your tix for either (OR BOTH) of his performances taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 via coca-cola-arena.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

