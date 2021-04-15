Latest
Ex Love Islander Is Back In Dubai & Misses Dubai's AED1.25 Shawarmas
The ever so bubbly and vivacious Laura Anderson appeared on the Lovin Daily Live earlier this week and the 26-min convo with the blonde bombshell was DEFFO one for the books.
Hailing from Scotland, Laura has quite the resume with a variety of projects listed out: from hairdressing, radio presenting and being a TAX COLLECTOR to working as a member of the Emirates cabin crew for 8 years and flexing as the second runner up for the brit reality show, Love Island.
Being in Dubai during her 20s, the Scottish fashionista really fell in love with the city’s local street food AKA Shawarmas and remembers the city’s AED1.25 shawarmas to date!
Skip to 00:10:30 to hear Anderson rave about the cafeteria near Rock Bottom Cafe in the Ramee Rose Hotel.
Remember the good ole’ days, when the city was flexing with its AED1.25 shawarmas & FREE parking all around… ahh the simpler days!
Apart from shawarma talk & sharing her love for doggos, Laura revealed her upcoming projects (her own clothing line AAAHHHH) & how she bagged a spot on Love Island amongst 150k other applicants!
How did she get selected? The answer is simple, riding a camel in a bikini cuz’ why not y’know?! Lol no. It was much more than that.
Being her authentic self, Laura recorded ‘a day in the life of me’ video, showcasing herself being witty, professional, sporty and just REAL.