Ex Love Islander Is Back In Dubai & Misses Dubai's AED1.25 Shawarmas 

The ever so bubbly and vivacious Laura Anderson appeared on the Lovin Daily Live earlier this week and the 26-min convo with the blonde bombshell was DEFFO one for the books.

Hailing from Scotland, Laura has quite the resume with a variety of projects listed out: from hairdressing, radio presenting and being a TAX COLLECTOR to working as a member of the Emirates cabin crew for 8 years and flexing as the second runner up for the brit reality show, Love Island.

Being in Dubai during her 20s, the Scottish fashionista really fell in love with the city’s local street food AKA Shawarmas and remembers the city’s AED1.25 shawarmas to date!

Skip to 00:10:30 to hear Anderson rave about the cafeteria near Rock Bottom Cafe in the Ramee Rose Hotel.