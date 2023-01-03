Free Zone Workers To Juveniles: The List Of Employees Exempt From The UAE Unemployment Insurance

On January 1, 2023, the UAE introduced a mandatory unemployment insurance scheme for Emiratis and expats working in both the public and private sectors. Authorities also announced that a fine of AED400 would be imposed on those who fail to register for the service before June 30th, 2023.

Those who are exempt from joining the scheme are:

Domestic helpers

Temporary contract workers

Juveniles under the age of 18

Retirees who’re entitled to a pension and/or joined a new job

Free Zone employees

Employees from the following UAE Free Zones are exempt from the mandatory insurance scheme:

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Airport Free Zone (ADAFZ) Abu Dhabi Global Market Khalifa Industrial Zone Industrial City of Abu Dhabi Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones / ZonesCorp Masdar City Free Zone twofour54

Dubai

International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) Dubai Airport Free Zone Dubai Auto ZZone Dubai Biotechnology & Research Park (DuBiotech) Dubai Car and Automotive City Free Zone (DUCAMZ) Dubai Design District Dubai Flower Center Dubai Gold and Diamond Park Dubai Healthcare City Dubai Industrial City (DIC) Dubai International Academic City Dubai International Financial Centre Dubai Internet City (DIC) Dubai Knowledge Village Dubai Logistics City Dubai Media City Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Dubai Outsource Zone Dubai Silicon Oasis Dubai Science Park Dubai Techno Park Dubai Textile Village Dubai Technology and Media Free Zone International Media Production Zone International Humanitarian City Jebel Ali Free Zone Jumeirah Lakes Towers Free Zone Dubai South or DWC Dubai Production City Meydan Free zone

Sharjah

Hamriyah Free Zone Sharjah Airport International Free Zone U.S.A. Regional Trade Center (USARTC) Free Zone Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone Sharjah Media City Free Zone (Shams) Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone)

Ajman

Ajman Free Zone Ajman Media City Free Zone

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) RAK Maritime City Free Zone Authority (RMCFZA) Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone Ras Al Khaimah Media Free Zone

Fujairah

Fujairah Free Zone Fujairah Creative City

Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQFTZ)

If you do not meet the exempt categories, you can subscribe to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme through 7 channels by paying a nominal amount and following easy steps. For more inquiries, call 600599555, download the ‘iloe’ smart app or click here.

