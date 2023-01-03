د . إAEDSRر . س

Free Zone Workers To Juveniles: The List Of Employees Exempt From The UAE Unemployment Insurance

On January 1, 2023, the UAE introduced a mandatory unemployment insurance scheme for Emiratis and expats working in both the public and private sectors. Authorities also announced that a fine of AED400 would be imposed on those who fail to register for the service before June 30th, 2023.

Those who are exempt from joining the scheme are:

  • Domestic helpers
  • Temporary contract workers
  • Juveniles under the age of 18
  • Retirees who’re entitled to a pension and/or joined a new job
  • Free Zone employees

Employees from the following UAE Free Zones are exempt from the mandatory insurance scheme:

Abu Dhabi

  1. Abu Dhabi Airport Free Zone (ADAFZ)
  2. Abu Dhabi Global Market
  3. Khalifa Industrial Zone
  4. Industrial City of Abu Dhabi
  5. Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones / ZonesCorp
  6. Masdar City Free Zone
  7. twofour54

Dubai

  1. International Free Zone Authority (IFZA)
  2. Dubai Airport Free Zone
  3. Dubai Auto ZZone
  4. Dubai Biotechnology & Research Park (DuBiotech)
  5. Dubai Car and Automotive City Free Zone (DUCAMZ)
  6. Dubai Design District
  7. Dubai Flower Center
  8. Dubai Gold and Diamond Park
  9. Dubai Healthcare City
  10. Dubai Industrial City (DIC)
  11. Dubai International Academic City
  12. Dubai International Financial Centre
  13. Dubai Internet City (DIC)
  14. Dubai Knowledge Village
  15. Dubai Logistics City
  16. Dubai Media City
  17. Dubai Multi Commodities Centre
  18. Dubai Outsource Zone
  19. Dubai Silicon Oasis
  20. Dubai Science Park
  21. Dubai Techno Park
  22. Dubai Textile Village
  23. Dubai Technology and Media Free Zone
  24. International Media Production Zone
  25. International Humanitarian City
  26. Jebel Ali Free Zone
  27. Jumeirah Lakes Towers Free Zone
  28. Dubai South or DWC
  29. Dubai Production City
  30. Meydan Free zone

Sharjah

  1. Hamriyah Free Zone
  2. Sharjah Airport International Free Zone
  3. U.S.A. Regional Trade Center (USARTC) Free Zone
  4. Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone
  5. Sharjah Media City Free Zone (Shams)
  6. Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone)

Ajman

  1. Ajman Free Zone
  2. Ajman Media City Free Zone

Ras Al Khaimah

  1. Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)
  2. RAK Maritime City Free Zone Authority (RMCFZA)
  3. Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority
  4. Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone
  5. Ras Al Khaimah Media Free Zone

Fujairah

  1. Fujairah Free Zone
  2. Fujairah Creative City

Umm Al Quwain

  1. Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQFTZ)

If you do not meet the exempt categories, you can subscribe to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme through 7 channels by paying a nominal amount and following easy steps. For more inquiries, call 600599555, download the ‘iloe’ smart app or click here

