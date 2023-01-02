UAE Employees Must Subscribe To The Unemployment Insurance Scheme Or Face A Fine

Every employee working in the UAE (both Emiratis and expats) working in the private and public sectors will be required to register for the mandatory loss of employment scheme starting January 1 – OR face financial penalties for failing to register.

Those who are exempt from joining the scheme are:

Domestic helpers

Temporary contract workers

Juveniles under the age of 18

Retirees who’re entitled to a pension and/or joined a new job

The Unemployment Insurance scheme is a form of insurance/social security that provides Emiratis and residents working in the federal and private sectors financial support if they lose their jobs as a result of termination by their employers. It aims to ensure continued decent living for the unemployed and achieve a competitive knowledge economy by attracting and retaining the best international talent.

UAE employees who fail to subscribe to the involuntary unemployment scheme before June 30, 2023, will be subject to an AED400 fine

UAE employees who fail to subscribe to the involuntary unemployment scheme before June 30, 2023, will be subject to an AED400 fine

Post-June 30th, workers will be fined an additional AED200 for failing to pay instalments for more than three months.

Workers with a basic salary of AED 16,000 or less will need to pay a monthly insurance premium of AED 5, i.e. AED 60 annually. The compensation for this category must not exceed a monthly amount of AED 10,000. Those with a basic salary exceeding AED 16,000 will need to pay AED 10 per month, i.e. AED 120 annually. The compensation for this category must not exceed AED 20,000 monthly.

The worker may choose to pay the premium on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual basis.

You can subscribe to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme through 7 channels by paying a nominal amount and following easy steps. For more inquiries, call 600599555, download the ‘iloe’ smart app or click here.

You can subscribe to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme through 7 channels by paying a nominal amount and following easy steps.

For more inquiries, call 600599555, visit https://t.co/afg9Si54qg or download the 'iloe' smart app.

