Mall Of The Emirates Visitors Must Pay Parking Within 3 Days Or Face A Fine

The tickets and barriers have been removed from the Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Deira. That doesn’t mean parking will be free, though! In actuality, this new parking system is to avoid delays while entering and exiting the mall (but charges will still apply).

Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Deira implemented barrierless parking … here’s how you’ll be charged

Once you park and exceed 4 hours at MOE (or 3 hours at City Centre Deira), you’ll receive an SMS with a payment link that must be settled within 3 days. Shoppers who spend AED 150+ get free parking for the whole day. VOX Cinemas or Ski Dubai visitors can enjoy 2 free extra hours of parking.

Mall Of The Emirates parking fees:

0 – 4 hours: Free

4 – 5 hours: AED 20

5 – 6 hours: AED 40

6 – 7 hours: AED 60

7 – 8 hours: AED 100

8 hours+: AED 150

Weekends (Saturday and Sunday): Free

Overnight parking is prohibited – AED 200 /day

