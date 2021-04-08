Millionaires Celebrate Their AED3.6 Million Deal By Taking A Dip With Laptops In Hand

Money never sleeps and nor do the rich folk… especially when MILLIONS of dollars are on the line.

And who knows this better than Timothy Sykes, a penny stock trader and his two protégés (Kyle Williams and Mike Huddie) who have just joined the millionaire club.

Breaking the news with laptops in hand while dunked in Burj Al Arab’s Infinity Pool… Sykes revealed how his students reeled in the big AED3.6+ ($1 million) trading profit milestone in STYLE.