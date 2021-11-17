Dubai Announces 5-Year Multiple Entry Visas

Big news announced on Twitter by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai,

​​Dubai has started to issue 5-year Multi-Entry Visas to employees of multinational firms operating in the emirate. He said the goal is to support their operations, provide corporate teams ease of access to the city and enable them to participate in events, conferences, and exhibitions.

The aim, as with multiple announcements of late that benefit the workforce, is to provide a supportive environment helps businesses raise their efficiency, flexibility & speed of decision-making, which in turn enables Dubai to reinforce ts status as the world’s best city to live and work in & provide the conditions for institutions & individuals to excel, according to the post.

The visa process is already activated with GDRFA

Visa holders can visit and stay in the UAE for 90 days and extend 90 more days if needed. The multiple entry visa joins more permanent visa solutions like the golden Visa, the Retire visa, and Work From Abroad visas, which has led to a significant increase in new visas of late.

