VIDEO: Multiple Food Delivery Riders Skidded On A Slippery Motor City Road

On Saturday night small bursts of sudden rains were witnessed around Dubai, and although many residents enjoyed the drizzles and pleasant outdoor temperatures, the same couldn’t be said for bike riders around the city.

Multiple bike riders ended up skidding on a Dubai Motor City road that got really slippery after unexpected drizzles last night. Bypassers rushed to their aid and reportedly none of the riders were harmed. Traffic coordinators also attempted to warn approaching bikers to slow down ahead of the wet roads.

“These guys literally risk their lives delivering food for us.”

Amir De Leon (@amir.deleon), the Dubai resident who shared stories of the incident, added that;

“Remember their the reason you get your food so quickly delivered. @talabatuae @zomatouae should really equip all their delivery guys with the right protective gear and precautions when driving.”

As the city transitions into PEAK tourist season, this is just a reminder to ALL to be more patient with drivers and restaurants as resources may be limited for many and the immense pressure to deliver on time could lead to mistakes and accidents.

Moreover, Dubai peeps are also calling on restaurants and food delivery aggregators to provide drivers with padded uniforms and gear to ensure maximum on road safety for all

Bursts of rain hit various parts of Dubai including Motor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Arabian Ranches on Saturday night

