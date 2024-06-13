Over 1000 Prisoners Pardoned By Rulers Of The UAE Ahead Of Eid!

Eid is almost upon us, it’s the time to give back to the community, spend time with your loved ones, and be kind to those around you. So, it comes as no surprise that the rulers of the UAE pardoned over 1000 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha this year.

The ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed pardoned 686 prisoners

The prisoners consist of different nationalities and they were all at Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments. This isn’t the first time the ruler of Dubai pardoned prisoners ahead of a religious holiday. Further proving that His Highness is a man of the people!

Also, the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed pardoned over 1000 prisoners!

To be exact, the ruler of the UAE ordered the release of 1,138 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha. Additionally, His Highness will settle the fines and penalties imposed on these inmates, who have been serving jail terms for various offences. The humanitarian gesture aims to give the individuals an opportunity to start a new life and bringing joy to their families!

