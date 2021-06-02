Dubai Pet Owners Issued With A List Of Violations To Be Aware Of

This afternoon, residents in Dubai received a notification from authorities regarding violations related to pet owners.

It’s worth noting that the list is not new, however, it’s a reminder to pet parents of the rules in place in certain communities. There are nine violations in total starting with ‘failure of registration and vaccination of the dog at the competent authority’.

The notification warns pet parents they have three working days to register and vaccinate the dog, followed by an AED200 fine for lack of compliance. The third action will be the confiscation of the dog.

See the full list of violations pet parents should be aware of