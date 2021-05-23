CONFIRMED: The Next Phase Of The IPL Is Heading For Dubai

Similar to last year, the glitzy Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in the UAE between September and October 2021.

The second phase of the series will see the remaining 31 matches of the 2021 edition (as well as the four knockout games) unfold in the skyscraper-studded city and other parts of the emirates.

India will resume the tournament in the UAE post the India-England five-Test series as scheduled, which will begin on August 4.

Speaking of IPL’s strict bio-bubble, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha conveyed that it would have been better the IPL was held in the UAE much like in 2020.

The league that attracts a viewership of 31+ million Indians is absolutely brilliant for Dubai in terms of tourism and exposure

Both parties are equally contributing to this collab, whilst the UAE is providing security, venues and a COVID-safe environment, the IPL is providing the country with immense exposure and a boost to the UAE’s economic climate.