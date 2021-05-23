Coronavirus
CONFIRMED: The Next Phase Of The IPL Is Heading For Dubai
Similar to last year, the glitzy Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in the UAE between September and October 2021.
The second phase of the series will see the remaining 31 matches of the 2021 edition (as well as the four knockout games) unfold in the skyscraper-studded city and other parts of the emirates.
India will resume the tournament in the UAE post the India-England five-Test series as scheduled, which will begin on August 4.
Speaking of IPL’s strict bio-bubble, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha conveyed that it would have been better the IPL was held in the UAE much like in 2020.
The league that attracts a viewership of 31+ million Indians is absolutely brilliant for Dubai in terms of tourism and exposure
Both parties are equally contributing to this collab, whilst the UAE is providing security, venues and a COVID-safe environment, the IPL is providing the country with immense exposure and a boost to the UAE’s economic climate.
Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide – Effective Immediately
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai.
All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory.
List of revised regulations include:
1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table
2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table
3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees
4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees
5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70%
6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%
7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations
8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities