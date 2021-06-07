Latest
BOOM! Property Transactions In Dubai Hit A Whopping AED1 BILLION!
Dubai has officially recorded AED1 BILLION plus in property transactions as of Sunday, June 6, 2021.
The Dubai Land Department recorded transactions tallying up to AED1.4 billion after counting in property sales, donations and pledges of land
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Garden area took home the crown, as the numero uno community with the most important land sales worth AED11 million. The land sales were followed by two AED10 million pledges, taking it up to a total of AED22 MILL in transitions at the Wadi Al Safa area alone.
The Palm Jumeirah area recorded donations worth AED13 million and 5 other donations were levied with a value of AED7 million, taking up the total in donations to AED20.61 million!
Apart from donations, the department clocked up 247 pledges, amounting to AED695.86 million – of which 32 pledges are of land (AED145.03 million) and the remaining are of apartment and villa sales tallying to AED550.83 million.
The fourth district of Al Habibiah saw 11 pledges worth AED 49 million and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens area recorded 7 sales up to AED60 million
Al-Lafra 2, saw 3 sales with a value of AED3 million.
The Palm Jumeirah area saw pledges of up to AED69 million for apartments and villas in the hood, along with a whopping sale of AED65 million and pledges worth AED25 million.
Emaar Properties also recorded a jump in sales by 250% to AED10.5 billion in the first 5 months of 2021
These are figures are in comparison to the same period last year.
