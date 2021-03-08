Dubai Peeps Are Appalled By Racist Allegations Made During The Meghan X Harry Oprah Interview 

The tell-all Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is the talk of the town right now. What’s been a mystery for several months now is finally unravelling in the shape of a globally televised interview. This is the first time a member of the royal family has obliged to such an intimate interview following late Princess Diana (revealing details of her failed marriage), and the former British prince and Meghan have given all the dirt on the “institution” or its lack thereof. There were a number of revelations made, from the couple expecting a baby girl and them secretly getting married 3 days prior to their royal wedding, to conversations within the household of how dark baby Archie’s skin might be. Racism being imposed on an unborn child? Now, that was one confession that brought the house down. Enraging the public, clips of this interview started doing rounds and to say that Dubai peeps were upset, would be an understatement.

The conversation showed how society (starting from long-haul institutions) is still a long way from progress in terms of race, acceptance and equality.

As a mixed race woman, this hurt my soul.💔

It’s despicable conversations like this are still happening, even at this level, in 2021.

I commend Harry for standing up for his family & Meghan for speaking out.

Ppl have no idea how deeply embedded racism can be. #OprahMeghanHarry https://t.co/QR2bIBBamb — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) March 8, 2021

“A Black man gave them a home. A Black woman gave them a platform”… the irony!

Two things stood out to me from the #OprahMeghanHarry interview:

– Tyler Perry offered them security when the royal family wouldn’t.

– Oprah allowed them to tell their story when the royal family wouldn’t. A Black man gave them a home. A Black woman gave them a platform. pic.twitter.com/uIDDNAsSG7 — Saeed Ahmed (@saeed_ahmed) March 8, 2021

Netizens are unable to believe that “Archie’s skin tone” was an ACTUAL conversation in this day and age… especially within the royal household and institution

They were “worried” about archie’s skin tone and this is what he looks. I can’t actually can’t lmao #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/GCqYBHvDao — Lady Pussybury (@rich_white_lady) March 8, 2021

‘If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.’ — Zora Neale Hurston Although opinions in regards to the interview deferred from person to person, the support for the couple came in strong numbers.

Participating in this Oprah interview was a courageous move on Harry and Meghan’s part, and I’m glad they did it. It’s about time they shared their side of the story, and it’s important for people to hear about the racism that exists in the UK at all levels… #OprahMeghanHarry — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) March 8, 2021

It was also revealed that Harry’s inheritance from Princess Diana is what aided him and his wife in stepping out of the representative institution

“My family cut me off financially and I had to pay for security for us. But, I have what my mum left me. I think she saw this coming” – Prince Harry #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/cb02MGMKWm — FEED THE POOR (@Goku1696) March 8, 2021

The internet is divided over the Oprah interview. Some call this war. Others find the interview liberating. We are yet to hear a response from the royal family.

Violence! Non of this was violence! They issued no threat to the monarchy! Concept is everything! Violence was not that! #OprahMeghanHarry — Donna Herold (@Donnajcherold) March 8, 2021

