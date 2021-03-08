Latest
Dubai Peeps Are Appalled By Racist Allegations Made During The Meghan X Harry Oprah Interview
The tell-all Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is the talk of the town right now.
What’s been a mystery for several months now is finally unravelling in the shape of a globally televised interview. This is the first time a member of the royal family has obliged to such an intimate interview following late Princess Diana (revealing details of her failed marriage), and the former British prince and Meghan have given all the dirt on the “institution” or its lack thereof.
There were a number of revelations made, from the couple expecting a baby girl and them secretly getting married 3 days prior to their royal wedding, to conversations within the household of how dark baby Archie’s skin might be.
Racism being imposed on an unborn child? Now, that was one confession that brought the house down. Enraging the public, clips of this interview started doing rounds and to say that Dubai peeps were upset, would be an understatement.
The conversation showed how society (starting from long-haul institutions) is still a long way from progress in terms of race, acceptance and equality.
“A Black man gave them a home. A Black woman gave them a platform”… the irony!
Netizens are unable to believe that “Archie’s skin tone” was an ACTUAL conversation in this day and age… especially within the royal household and institution
‘If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.’ — Zora Neale Hurston
Although opinions in regards to the interview deferred from person to person, the support for the couple came in strong numbers.