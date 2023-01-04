‘Ronaldo Fever’ Has Gripped Football Fans In The Region Post The GOAT’s Big Move To Al-Nassr FC

Hala, Ronaldo!!

The Portuguese megastar, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially penned a lucrative deal with Al-Nassr FC, a Saudi Arabian football club based in Riyadh – until 2025! Ronaldo was introduced to the Saudi Arabian league on Tuesday, January 3 and given a hero’s welcome on the pitch at Mrsool Park in Riyadh in front of 25,000 supporters.

With his new contract at Al-Nassr, the Real Madrid legend will be earning an astronomical salary of $200 million per year (AED734.5 million), that’ll make him the highest-paid footballer in history🐐⚽️

The Portugal captain will now pocket more than NBA stars LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr_fc)

“I’m grateful to Al-Nassr, for giving me this opportunity to develop football for the younger generation, for the women as well. For me, it’s a challenge, but I also feel very happy and proud,” Ronaldo said.

He continued,

“I can say now, I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia and the United States. Even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me, but I gave my word to this club, to develop not only football but also the other parts of this country.”

Cristiano: “My work in Europe is done. I played at the best clubs in the world… and I won everything. I’m happy, proud to join Al Nassr”. 🟡 #Ronaldo “People don’t know about the level here. This contract is unique because I am a unique player. It's normal for me”. pic.twitter.com/X9ZD7jqQdo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

From historic deals to prestigious tournaments – the Arabs are stealing the show , and the world is watching

The world cup move that Qatar pulled off, the things you see in Dubai, this Cristiano Ronaldo signing; these Arabs know how to pull off grand things. They really do. It's not just money that talks, it is often vision too. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 3, 2023

