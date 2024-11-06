Salaries Are Expected To Drop As More Expats Move To The UAE

The UAE has forever been a magnet for global talent, attracting professionals from all over the world. With an ever-growing expat population, however, the job market in the UAE is starting to feel some effects—and it’s particularly noticeable in the realm of salaries.

According to Robert Half’s 2025 Salary Guide, the surge in expats is dropping average salaries, especially in certain professional sectors

The good news? The UAE remains a hub for diverse career opportunities and a thriving expat lifestyle. Yet, this influx of talent does mean that employers now have a broader pool of candidates to choose from, which can sometimes shift the balance of supply and demand in the job market. In some cases, this has led to companies lowering starting salaries, benefits packages, or both.

Robert Half’s report reveals that average starting salaries for professional services roles declined by 0.7% last year.

While this decrease may not seem drastic, it’s indicative of a broader trend affecting key sectors, notably finance, accounting, and human resources

This shift presents challenges and opportunities for current and prospective job seekers in the UAE. If you’re moving to the UAE or considering a job change, flexibility can be key. Companies are still keen to hire the best talent, and while they may not offer the same packages as before, they do provide the unique chance to be part of a dynamic, international workforce.

