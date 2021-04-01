BEWARE: This 2021 UAE Salary Guide WILL Make You Feel Massively Underpaid

The pandemic hit the world HARD! Causing a major physical and economic strain across the board.

Leading to companies imposing pay cuts, redundancies and indefinite hire freezes. But now with the world hitting the play button once again, organisations are looking forward to resuming their ‘world domination plans and recruitment experts are predicting that the market is set for a MAJOR rebound. Not just with hiring but with reinstating pay cuts and for some raises as well.

A salary report by Hays recruitment agency really shows how UAE salaries for 2021 are looking quite promising. Moreover, the guides summarise the overall expectations for salaries and recruitment trends for 2021.

Salaries for generic jobs have been broken down into 2 categories – the private sector and the public sector in Dubai