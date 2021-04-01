د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

BEWARE: This 2021 UAE Salary Guide WILL Make You Feel Massively Underpaid

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

BEWARE: This salary guide may trigger feelings of being underpaid at work and in life…

The pandemic hit the world HARD! Causing a major physical and economic strain across the board.

Leading to companies imposing pay cuts, redundancies and indefinite hire freezes. But now with the world hitting the play button once again, organisations are looking forward to resuming their ‘world domination plans and recruitment experts are predicting that the market is set for a MAJOR rebound. Not just with hiring but with reinstating pay cuts and for some raises as well.

A salary report by Hays recruitment agency really shows how UAE salaries for 2021 are looking quite promising. Moreover, the guides summarise the overall expectations for salaries and recruitment trends for 2021.

Salaries for generic jobs have been broken down into 2 categories – the private sector and the public sector in Dubai

Just gnna lowkey send this article to my boss now…

Listen To The Lovin Daily: You Can NOT Carry Home Gifts Exceeding AED3000 When Travelling From The UAE

ALSO READ: TAKING YOUR VOTES NOW! The Hunt For The Greatest Karak In Dubai Is ON

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?