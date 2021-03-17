Latest
"School Holidays In The UAE To Be Slashed To 2 Weeks" - KHDA Gives Statement
An announcement post is doing rounds on social media claiming that “school summer holidays in the UAE has been slashed to just TWO WEEKS”, and that’s a big fat rumour.
Upon checking with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), it was clarified that no such decision was ever implemented and there have been NO changes made to the 2021/22 academic calendar.
Total Outrage At Plan For School Summer Holidays In The UAE
To Be Slashed To Just 2 Weeks.
The article for the post reads;
“Outrage at Plan for School Summer Holidays to be Slashed to Just 2 Weeks AND Longer 5 Term Academic Years.
UAE Schools and Parents, mostly, respond… “NO WAY!”
With the UK looking to drastically overhaul British education and the way it is taught – we look at the changes being mooted – as well as their impact if they were to be introduced across the UAE’s Curriculum for England schools.”
Summer holidays for schools will continue to remain 6-weeks long. From July 5, 2021, until August 29 2021
In line with the Academic Calendar issued by the Ministerial Development Council for Dubai Private Schools, there is a total of 186 school days in an academic year.
For more schooling related queries, you can contact the KHDA on 800 KHDA (800 5432) or visit khda.gov.ae/.
