"School Holidays In The UAE To Be Slashed To 2 Weeks" - KHDA Gives Statement

An announcement post is doing rounds on social media claiming that “school summer holidays in the UAE has been slashed to just TWO WEEKS”, and that’s a big fat rumour.

Upon checking with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), it was clarified that no such decision was ever implemented and there have been NO changes made to the 2021/22 academic calendar.

Total Outrage At Plan For School Summer Holidays In The UAE

To Be Slashed To Just 2 Weeks.

“Outrage at Plan for School Summer Holidays to be Slashed to Just 2 Weeks AND Longer 5 Term Academic Years.

UAE Schools and Parents, mostly, respond… “NO WAY!”

With the UK looking to drastically overhaul British education and the way it is taught – we look at the changes being mooted – as well as their impact if they were to be introduced across the UAE’s Curriculum for England schools.”