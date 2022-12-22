Announcements
Here Are The Spots You Can Catch Glittering Christmas Fireworks In Dubai
‘Tis FINALLY the Chrimbo weekend!
Dubai started prepping for Christmas even before Halloween this 2022: the anticipation for this glittering and fuzzy holiday has been at an all-time high. The scent of cinnamon lacing every hotel lobby, the sight of lavishly decorated Christmas trees, elves, and Santas in every corner… Dubai has been SLEIGHING it this Xmas season.
So, if you’re looking to be a part of the festivities, make sure to check out our BIG Christmas list, or keep scrolling for the TWO spots you can catch FREE Christmas fireworks in Dubai!
Be looking UP this weekend to catch the skies get all pretty courtesy of Dubai Shopping Festival.
1. The Beach, JBR – FREE
When? Sat Dec 24 and Sun Dec 25
Time? 9:30pm
View this post on Instagram
1. Bluwaters
When? Sat Dec 24 and Sun Dec 25
Time? 9:30pm
View this post on Instagram
Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Winter In The UAE Officially Begins Today
ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.