Here Are The Spots You Can Catch Glittering Christmas Fireworks In Dubai

‘Tis FINALLY the Chrimbo weekend!

Dubai started prepping for Christmas even before Halloween this 2022: the anticipation for this glittering and fuzzy holiday has been at an all-time high. The scent of cinnamon lacing every hotel lobby, the sight of lavishly decorated Christmas trees, elves, and Santas in every corner… Dubai has been SLEIGHING it this Xmas season.

So, if you’re looking to be a part of the festivities, make sure to check out our BIG Christmas list, or keep scrolling for the TWO spots you can catch FREE Christmas fireworks in Dubai!

Be looking UP this weekend to catch the skies get all pretty courtesy of Dubai Shopping Festival.

1. The Beach, JBR – FREE

When? Sat Dec 24 and Sun Dec 25

Time? 9:30pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beach (@thebeachdubai)

1. Bluwaters

When? Sat Dec 24 and Sun Dec 25

Time? 9:30pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluewaters (@bluewatersdubai)

