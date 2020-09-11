‘Burj Khalifa’ Begins Trending On Twitter As The BIGGEST Gender Reveal Leaves The Internet Divided In Two

We have come from OTT proposals and promposals to over the top, mighty extra GENDER REVEALS! Welcome to the latest trend, where parents are now flixin’ and going all out with creativity to reveal the sex of their child in the most novel fashion.

Soon to be parents of 2, Anas Marwah (one of the biggest Arab YouTube superstars and internet personality) and wife Asala Marwah have literally SMASHED the gender reveal game by taking it to new heights (quite literally) as the sex of their second child was projected on to the Burj freggiinnnn Khalifa!! And boy *wink* was it some event.

I am trying my best to give content that no one has ever seen before…

Asala told viewers during the clip, as the family were readying ahead of the reveal.

To me, doing it in this way is something very big.

Allegedly the famed Arab duo spent a whopping AED348k to have the tallest building in the world aglow with the gender of their little one, but other reports suggest that this was a collab between Emaar and YouTube star Anas Marwah. Marwah’s videos with his wife and daughter have received MILLIONS of views.

Whatever it may be, the internet is literally IN TWO about this not-so-little gender soiree!

On one side you have those in disbelief of the lavishness of this entire affair and just not having it by insinuating that this gender reveal was a waste of money. On the other hand, you have people kinda loving the extra-ness of the whole gender reveal jamboree.

