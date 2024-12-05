The Dubai Ruler Called Out 3 Government Managers For Breaching ‘Open Door’ Policy

On December 4, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared a tweet, calling out 3 general managers in the government sector for blocking the public from gaining access to these departments, which violates the emirate’s culture of “open doors for [the] people”.

These 3 people “created large offices for themselves and placed managers, secretaries, and building security in front of their doors and prevented people from entering or reaching…” His Highness said

“These are our governmental principles… We have not changed them… And to those who think we have changed, we will change them ,” His Highness warned!

They were reportedly able to do this under the pretext that the government is smart, transactions are digital, and websites are the ones that receive people’s needs and address their issues. HH Sheikh Mohammed shared insights from the government’s ‘mystery shopper’ initiative, where anonymous customers reported on all government departments.

