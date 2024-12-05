The Dubai Ruler Called Out 3 Government Managers For Breaching ‘Open Door’ Policy

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
On December 4, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared a tweet, calling out 3 general managers in the government sector for blocking the public from gaining access to these departments, which violates the emirate’s culture of “open doors for [the] people”.
الإخوة والأخوات …
رسخنا عبر 30 عاماً من رحلة التطوير الحكومي ثقافة الأبواب المفتوحة للناس .. بل ثقافة عدم وجود أبواب أمام الناس … وسمعة دبي العالمية اليوم هي نتيجة طبيعية لخدماتها السريعة .. وبيئة عملها المفتوحة التي تهتم بالإنسان ..
الأخ محمد المري مدير عام إقامة دبي تصلني…
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 4, 2024
They were reportedly able to do this under the pretext that the government is smart, transactions are digital, and websites are the ones that receive people’s needs and address their issues. HH Sheikh Mohammed shared insights from the government’s ‘mystery shopper’ initiative, where anonymous customers reported on all government departments.
