Latest
'The Plant Lake' Is The UAE's Newest Hidden Gem To Have The Internet Shook
If your insta has not been fogged by the latest hidden gem to have been discovered in the UAE, then you are NOT following the right accounts.
We’ve beanstalking (lol) the UAE-based photographer, Amar Habeeb and keeping up with all his ratch content, but we’re deffo rooting for his latest find: ‘The Plant Lake’ in Abu Dhabi.
Many hidden gems in and around the UAE have been popping out of nowhere recently! E.g. the Moon Lake at Al Qudra, the Al Wathba Long Salt Lake in Abu Dhabi, the rainbow mountains in Fujairah (Spectrum Hike, Wadi Ghub, Fujairah) and now THIS. I mean MAJOR kuddos to content creators for digging out these Insta-gasmic natural wonders.
NATURE IS TRULY UNLEAFABLE!
Catch the beaut landmark at Al Jubail Island’s coastline in Abu Dhabi, close to Zeera Island
This plant lake’s coastline is noted to be surrounded by lush Mangroves, that look absolutely exotic for a quick shoot!
Pro tip* To catch the full aerial view of the landmark… see if you can borrow a drone for your trip.
For the exact location, click here.
You can also find the ‘Tree Lake’ around the same area as the plant lake…
Find the exact location here.
Some other hidden gems WORTH planning a drive to are: defffoooo the unreal crescent-shaped lake around Al Qudra
Please, please, please remember to clean up after yourself when visiting these natural landscapes.
Another natural landmark worth visiting is the Spectrum Hike, Wadi Ghub in Fujairah AKA the Rainbow Mountains
And ofc for some salty content, get roadtrippin’ to the Al Wathba Long Salt Lake in Abu Dhabi…
Find the exact location here.