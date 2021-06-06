'The Plant Lake' Is The UAE's Newest Hidden Gem To Have The Internet Shook

If your insta has not been fogged by the latest hidden gem to have been discovered in the UAE, then you are NOT following the right accounts.

We’ve beanstalking (lol) the UAE-based photographer, Amar Habeeb and keeping up with all his ratch content, but we’re deffo rooting for his latest find: ‘The Plant Lake’ in Abu Dhabi.

Many hidden gems in and around the UAE have been popping out of nowhere recently! E.g. the Moon Lake at Al Qudra, the Al Wathba Long Salt Lake in Abu Dhabi, the rainbow mountains in Fujairah (Spectrum Hike, Wadi Ghub, Fujairah) and now THIS. I mean MAJOR kuddos to content creators for digging out these Insta-gasmic natural wonders.

NATURE IS TRULY UNLEAFABLE!