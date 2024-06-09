The UAE Announced That Abortion Is Permissible With Specific Conditions
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced on Saturday that abortion is permissible in the UAE and specifically defined permissible abortion cases to safeguard pregnant women’s lives, ensure safety, and regulate healthcare facilities
A dedicated committee of 3 doctors shall make the decision on abortion requests:
- an obstetrics and gynecology specialist (OBGYN)
- a psychiatry specialist
- a representative of the Public Prosecution
Conducting an abortion procedure is permissible only if continuing the pregnancy endangers the pregnant woman’s life, in the absence of any alternative way to save her life or if the fetus’s deformation is severe, proven, and will affect the newborn’s health and life. Several other cases of permissible abortion have been defined, provided that the gestational period at the time of the abortion procedure does not exceed 120 days.
MOHAP announces defined cases of permissible abortion, their controls and procedures#WamNews https://t.co/6JDp0YzcVO pic.twitter.com/s3SKDGfh9q
— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) June 8, 2024
More like this
The abortion procedure should be:
- Performed only in a healthcare facility licensed by the competent health authority.
- Performed by a specialist obstetrician-gynaecologist licensed to practice within the country.
- Free of any medical complications which may put the pregnant woman’s life at high risk.
- Healthcare facilities in the UAE have also been obligated to maintain the privacy and confidentiality of the personal data of a pregnant woman
MOHAP is responsible for monitoring and supervising the activities of healthcare facilities licensed to perform abortions in the UAE.
Read Next: The Eid Al Adha Dates Have Been Announced For 2024
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.
Subscribe to our Newsletter.
Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.