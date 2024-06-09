News

The UAE Announced That Abortion Is Permissible With Specific Conditions

Farah Makhlouf
By

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced on Saturday that abortion is permissible in the UAE and specifically defined permissible abortion cases to safeguard pregnant women’s lives, ensure safety, and regulate healthcare facilities

A dedicated committee of 3 doctors shall make the decision on abortion requests:

  • an obstetrics and gynecology specialist (OBGYN)
  • a psychiatry specialist
  • a representative of the Public Prosecution

Conducting an abortion procedure is permissible only if continuing the pregnancy endangers the pregnant woman’s life, in the absence of any alternative way to save her life or if the fetus’s deformation is severe, proven, and will affect the newborn’s health and life. Several other cases of permissible abortion have been defined, provided that the gestational period at the time of the abortion procedure does not exceed 120 days. 

The abortion procedure should be:

  1. Performed only in a healthcare facility licensed by the competent health authority.
  2. Performed by a specialist obstetrician-gynaecologist licensed to practice within the country.
  3. Free of any medical complications which may put the pregnant woman’s life at high risk.
  4. Healthcare facilities in the UAE have also been obligated to maintain the privacy and confidentiality of the personal data of a pregnant woman

MOHAP is responsible for monitoring and supervising the activities of healthcare facilities licensed to perform abortions in the UAE.

