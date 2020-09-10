د . إAEDSRر . س

JUST IN: The UAE Has Reported 930 New COVID-19 Cases

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, (NCEMA) and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Thursday, September 10 have confirmed 930 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE.

  • 930 New Cases
  • 5 New Deaths
  • 586 New Recoveries
  • 76,911 Total Cases
  • 82,076 Total Tests
  • 67,945 Total Recoveries
  • 8,568 Active Cases
  • 398 Total Deaths

Residents are being reminded to follow precautionary measures of social distancing and wearing a face mask to maintain their health & safety when out in public?

