JUST IN: The UAE Has Reported 930 New COVID-19 Cases

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, (NCEMA) and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Thursday, September 10 have confirmed 930 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE.

Residents are being reminded to follow precautionary measures of social distancing and wearing a face mask to maintain their health & safety when out in public?

If you’ve run out of disposable masks or are looking for quality reusable masks to avoid being FINED AED 3,000, then check these out:

1. A pack of 50 three-layer disposable medical face masks for AED 21.00.

2. Advance reusable face mask, suitable for when you go running or cycling for AED 70.99.

3. Pack of 8 adjustable and slightly more affordable reusable face masks with breathing filters and earloops, for AED 53.90.