The UAE Is Cracking Down On Telemarketers With Fines Reaching AED150,000

No one actually likes getting unsolicited marketing calls from telecommunications companies, real estate or what have you, but you may tolerate them for the sake of the other person on the line. At the end of the day, they are just doing their job… but the calls can get annoying very quickly, particularly if they call at night or are very persistent.

The Ministry of Economy and the TDRA announced new resolutions to regulate telemarketing in the UAE, effective from mid-August 2024

The Ministry of Economy and the TDRA announce new resolutions on controls and procedures regulating telemarketing effective from mid-August 2024 pic.twitter.com/8Xc9S6Cyos — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) June 9, 2024

Marketing companies will first have to obtain approval from the competent authority and then they can only make calls using phone numbers registered under the names of the licensed company (not individuals’ names).

Telemarketing calls are prohibited outside the period from 9am – 6pm. Re-calling the same person on the same day or if they already rejected the service, declined or ended the call is prohibited.

Penalties include fines of up to AED150,000 , partial or total suspension of the activity, license cancellation , and denial of telecommunication service inside the UAE for up to 1 year

Consumers can also file a complaint with the competent authority in case of violation.

