The UAE Revealed Rules For Eid Al Etihad Celebrations

The Eid Al Etihad celebrations are in full swing and residents can’t wait to go out and make the most of this holiday. But before you pull out your party sprays, Dubai Police and the Ministry of Interior shared a list of regulations that must be followed!

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Dubai Police is urging residents and visitors to follow rules and guidelines while celebrating the 53rd Eid Al Etihad to ensure a safe, orderly, and enjoyable experience

Most of the violations fall under Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment, which can impose a fine of up to AED50,000 for the release of an impounded vehicle

1. Avoid random marches and gatherings.

2. Follow traffic regulations and police instructions.

3. Do not use party sprays in or around vehicles.

4. Keep front and rear license plates visible; do not alter vehicle color or tint front windows.

5. Only use stickers or logos for Eid Al Etihad that meet official guidelines.

6. Do not exceed the vehicle’s passenger limit or allow exits through windows/sunroofs.

7. Avoid unauthorized modifications or unlicensed features that create noise or obstruct vision.

8. Do not obstruct traffic or block roads for emergency vehicles.

9. Do not perform stunts on internal or external roads.

10. Do not obstruct vehicle windows with stickers or sunshades.

11. Only Wear scarves designed for Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

12. Only display the uae flag; other flags are not allowed.

13. Limit song and chant volumes to those officially related to Eid Al Etihad.

14. Decoration shops and drivers can only use approved stickers or flags, specifically the UAE flag.

Burj Khalifa’s National Day Glow, Black Friday Deals, Fireworks Hotspots & Salik Price Updates!

READ NEXT: The Best Christmas Markets To Explore in Dubai This Festive Season

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!