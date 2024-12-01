The UAE Revealed Rules For Eid Al Etihad Celebrations

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
The Eid Al Etihad celebrations are in full swing and residents can’t wait to go out and make the most of this holiday. But before you pull out your party sprays, Dubai Police and the Ministry of Interior shared a list of regulations that must be followed!
1. Avoid random marches and gatherings.
2. Follow traffic regulations and police instructions.
3. Do not use party sprays in or around vehicles.
4. Keep front and rear license plates visible; do not alter vehicle color or tint front windows.
5. Only use stickers or logos for Eid Al Etihad that meet official guidelines.
6. Do not exceed the vehicle’s passenger limit or allow exits through windows/sunroofs.
7. Avoid unauthorized modifications or unlicensed features that create noise or obstruct vision.
8. Do not obstruct traffic or block roads for emergency vehicles.
9. Do not perform stunts on internal or external roads.
10. Do not obstruct vehicle windows with stickers or sunshades.
11. Only Wear scarves designed for Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
12. Only display the uae flag; other flags are not allowed.
13. Limit song and chant volumes to those officially related to Eid Al Etihad.
14. Decoration shops and drivers can only use approved stickers or flags, specifically the UAE flag.
