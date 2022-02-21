There's A New Burger Joint In Dubai That Lets You Pay With Cryptocurrency!

From buying property in Dubai with cryptocurrency to now buying burgers! The crypto trend is trickling down to the smaller services and weaselling its way into our everyday lives.

A newly opened burger joint in Dubai, ‘Doge burger’ is making headlines for nabbing the tag of being Dubai’s first crypto-based restaurant.

Launched by Rocket Kitchens, the virtual resto set up accepts all major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, CRO, XRP, USDT, Shiba, and of course, Dogecoin

You can order via their website and pay using your crypto wallet… we’re officially living in the year 2075!

Paint us AMAZED!

Their menu consists of burgers, drinks, fries and some hot DOGE (lol)!

Doge Burger is the first meme-inspired food concept to launch in Dubai and is fully funded with Doge gains collected by the founders themselves

Issa doge world and we’re all just living in it!

