Top 10 Hidden Gems In Dubai That’ll Have Your Insta Going Viral Now that Insta has FINALLY made IG music available in the region, it’s time to set the mood and get your ‘gram game ON. Dubai is inundated with venues and spaces that are yet to be discovered or are old classics for content creators, e.g. the Miracle Garden! Thus, to fuel up your content this creative season here is a round up of 10 venues in Dubai that’ll have your creations going VI-RAL.

10. Snow Cinema At Ski Dubai A snow cinema, inside a mall, that’s in a desert… I mean it does not get more Dubai than this. Ski Dubai and VOX Cinemas have combined forces to create a stunning one-of-a-kind cinematic experience set in Ski Dubai’s white wonderland – Snow Cinema! MADE for the gram, the Snow Cinema is a marvel for the gram sis. Picture this; major snowfall, a big screen, a full of feels movie, you and bae, warm jackets, a cosy blanket, a heater, hot chocolates and popcorn… HOW PICTURE PERFECT?! (Currently closed) To check out more, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ski Dubai (@skidxb)

9. Miracle Garden The Miracle Garden is no stranger to Dubai peeps, but this one is just an evergreen gem. Full of scents, colours, vibrant flower arrangements, the Miracle Garden is a gold mine for content creators and comes to life every year from mid-November to mid-May. Price? AED 55

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑫𝒖𝒃𝒂𝒊 𝑴𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒍𝒆 𝑮𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒏 (@dubaimiraclegarden)

8. Not A Space Urmmm so this one isn’t technically in Dubai… but a space that looks like it’s in Mars just has to be on this list. Only around for the winters, you may wanna mosey on down to Not A Space, where you can chill, grab a coffee, get a haircut, vibe, stargaze and so much more! Content creators have TikTokked the life out of this place, yet videos of this venue still seem to flyyyy in no time at all! (Maybe I should pitch this to the team for our next location shoot!) Where? Al Faya, Sharjah Time? Daily 6am – 12am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOT A SPACE | نوت أ سبيس (@notaspace)

7. Love Lake Even Fazza couldn’t keep away from this picturesque lake in the middle of the desert. Fun fact: The two huge interconnected heart-shaped lakes are so enormous that they can be viewed from space! So if you’re looking to get rustic with the gram, then Love Lake should be your first stop for an expressive shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Lake Dubai بحيرة الحب (@lovelakedubai)

6. The Farm From snow to greenery, Dubai truly has it all. You will not miss Europe’s lush, green meadows one bit with The Farm in Al Barari around! The botanical paradise which is ‘The Farm’, promises a lush and tranquil background to whatever wholesome content you have in mind for the gram. Any click with nature issa sure win!! Where? Al Barari, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Timings? 7.30am – 10.30pm Phone? +97143925660 For more info, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Farm Restaurant, Al Barari (@thefarm_dubai)

5. Hotel Indigo Scenic, royal backdrops, PET FRIENDLY, A++++ staff… Hotel Indigo will have you ‘gramming their venue from the get-go. A pawfecsh shoot location for your furrballs as well. A real hidden gem fam. For more deets, click here or WhatsApp +971502595687.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙃𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙡 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙜𝙤 𝘿𝙪𝙗𝙖𝙞 𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 (@hotelindigodubai)

4. Community Cafe at Al Mamzar A petit community cafe, with vibes x 100000. Truly a space made for creatives and one that not a lot of people have discovered yet. This hidden gem in Mamzar will have your followers DMing you for the location within seconds. Where? Al Mamzar Beach, Duabi Call +97142238344 for more deets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

3. Parker’s, Al Safa Picnic vibes, a lil Americano outdoorsey setting is just perfect for some summer photo ops. Don’tcha agree?! A checkered blanket, a bread basket with ’em grapes on the side, a chic OOTD and slick shades oughta get you that retro pic for the gram.

2. The Jungle Courtyard Dining in a jungle has also very much become an option in Dubai now! Apart from their exquisite sheesha and contemporary cuisine, the resto’s Jungle vibes are a major catch! Not only for pics but for swanky videos that have the scope to hit it big on social platforms as well. Where? Jumeirah 1 Number? +971545107555

1. Top Golf Was a hidden gem once upon a time… now not so much, but STILL easily the newest and most happening location for some bombshell content for the ‘gram! Put on your most Haute sportswear and pose in front of that boujeeeee Dubai skyline backdrop for pics that are sure to woo your friends in Dubai and even abroad! Where? Emirates Golf Club For deets call +97143719999