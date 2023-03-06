Top Iftar Spots In Dubai Where You Can Break Your Fast In Style

Dubai, the city of dreams and extravagance, is known for its luxurious lifestyle and breathtaking sights. But, when it comes to breaking fast, this city takes it to a whole new level. The month of fasting is a time of reflection and a chance for locals and residents alike to experience the cultural essence of Dubai. And what better way to immerse yourself in this experience than by indulging in some of the best iftar offerings around the city? From five-star hotels to quaint cafes, Dubai has many options to satisfy your taste buds during this special time. So, hit up your loved ones and get ready for a mouth-watering journey through the top places to go for iftar in Dubai. Fill your souls with love and our stomachs with delicious food from any of the following wholesome spots!

9. SLS Dubai’s Iftar in the Sky makes for the ultimate Ramadan experience!

This Ramadan, SLS Dubai is inviting you to experience the ultimate iftar experience, surrounded by breathtaking city views and world-class hospitality.

For AED185 per person, you can indulge in a sharing-style menu that will take them on a culinary journey featuring traditional Arabic dishes with a signature SLS twist.

Starting with Medjoul Dates and fresh juices, guests can expect to be spoiled with warm, freshly baked breads and an array of traditional dips. Sharing-style starters include Falafel, Crumbed Asparagus, Rösti Potato, and a warm bowl of Lentil Soup. For the main course, guests can choose from abundant cuisines.

Where? Located on the 75th floor, the Iftar Tent is decorated with plush seating, colorful lanterns, and intricate Arabian carpets, creating the perfect ambiance for an unforgettable dining experience.

For bookings, email slsdubai@slshotels.com.

8. A class affair at Palazzo Versace Dubai

Ramadan Hikayat Garden

Exclusively curated for the Holy Month, Palazzo Versace Dubai’s charming Hikayat Garden returns for the month of Ramadan. Known for its extravagant hospitality, the hotel invites you to break your fast under the stars and enjoy an idyllic, al fresco Iftar and Suhoor experience, complete with a picturesque backdrop of the Dubai Creek.

Served from sunset until 8:30pm, yo can indulge in a generous Iftar buffet featuring a wide selection of traditional Ramadan dishes, while from 9:30pm until 3am, diners can enjoy a delectable a la carte menu of international cuisine for Suhoor.

Time?

Iftar: A fter sunset until 8:30p m

Suhoor: 9 :30 pm to 3 am

Shisha: 9:30 pm to 3 am

Price? AED250 per person, inclusive of water and a selection of Ramadan juices

Iftar at Enigma

Experience a family-style Iftar celebration with the authentic Persian culinary traditions of Enigma. Indulge in a tempting set menu starting from the appetizing ‘Sabzi Khordan’ to a mesmerizing variety of fresh herbs with walnuts and dates, delicious homemade Persian cheese, roasted Persian bread, and more. Everything is set for you to have an indulgent iftar celebration with your family and friends.

Time? After sunset until 8:30pm

Price? AED250 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palazzo Versace Dubai (@palazzoversacedubai)

7. A grand Iftar buffet awaits you at the Atrium Resto

This Ramadan, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, is inviting you to the ceremonial breaking of the fast with loved ones in the relaxed, warm, and inviting setting of The Atrium Restaurant. 120+ Traditional dishes from 8 different cuisines will be served alongside international delicacies prepared at the restaurant’s live cooking stations. Alongside live oriental entertainment, a dedicated children’s zone & play area will be provided.

When? Expected March 23 to April 20

Time? Sunset to 8.30pm

Price? AED249 per person

Where? The Atrium Restaurant, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights

For reservations call 04 423 4170 or WhatsApp 050 340 5968.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Millennium Dubai (@grandmillenniumdubai)

6. Spice up your Iftar with The Crossing’s 5-course menus

The Crossing, a stunning Indian restaurant, is offering a choice of two five-course iftar menus this Ramadan. Diners can choose from vegetarian or non-vegetarian menus featuring delicious dishes like Bottle Masala, Mutton Pulav, Kofta (yogurt & prune croquette, Rangoon curry), and Broccolini Malai (grilled broccolini, cardamom cheese marinade, garlic crisps). Price? AED175 per person Time? 6pm to 9pm Date? March 22 – April 21 Where? The Crossing, located at H Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road Contact +97144919695 or visit crossingtherestaurant.com to book your table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crossing (@thecrossingdubai)

5. VYNE and dine at The First Collection Business Bay this Ramadan

Enjoy an Iftaar buffet consisting of a generous spread of levant cuisine and classic comfort food.

When? Throughout Ramadan

Time? Sunset – 9 pm

Where? Vyne, The First Collection Business Bay

Price?

Buffet & Ramadan juices for AED 165 per person

Kids (8 – 11 y/o): AED 85

For reservations call 04 873 4422.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyne Restaurant and Terrace (@vynedxb)

4. Indulge in a feast that’s fit for a king with MyGovinda’s Iftar spread – full of incredible veg delights & the taste of modern India

Capturing the spirit of Ramadan with cuisine that’s light and wholesome!

Giving a taste of everything refreshingly light and invigorating and offering fan-favourites such as Greek salad, beetroot hummus, piquant soups, savoury kebabs and sweets, MyGovinda’s is all set to win hearts this Ramadan.

Starters include hara bhara kababs made with fresh greens and veggies, the mild and creamy paneer malai tikka, while mains include the mildly tangy and faintly sweet but incredibly delish paneer lababdar, spicy and savoury vegetable kolhapuri, and earthy and aromatic dal tadka with a choice of bread and rice. To top it off, guests will be presented with traditional Indian sweets like ras malai and gulab jamun.

Price? The 5-course set menu comes at:

AED89 for 2

AED 179 for 4

When? 23 March – 20 April (subject to change as per moon sighting)

Time? 6.45pm to 8.30pm

Where? Any MyGovinda’s Outlet

3. A tradish Ramadan feast awaits at Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

Lo+Cale, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant in the five-star Crowne Plaza® Dubai Marina, invites you and your loved ones to join them in celebrating Ramadan with a spectacular Iftar Buffet. Priced from AED 175 per person, it is the ideal place to enjoy the holy month of celebrations.

Time? From sunset till 11pm

Price?

AED175 per person

AED100 per person for a group 10 and above

AED85 for kids between the age of 7 to 11

Complimentary for 6 years old and below

Additional AED100 onwards for hubbly bubbly

Where? Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

For bookings, contact +971549978599.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lo+Cale (@localedxb)

2. Break fast under the stars at Habtoor Grand Resort this Ramadan!

Experience the perfect blend of culture and culinary finesse at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection this Ramadan.

Enjoy the exquisite outdoor setting and traditional Arabic delicacies in a spacious starlit garden, complete with Arabic décor.

Feast on a tempting spread of hot and cold mezza, lamb Ouzi, live cooking stations, delectable desserts, and refreshing beverages, including international delights to serve all palates.

Price? AED190 per person

Time?

From sunset to 9 pm

Experience Suhoor at Salamar Shisha Lounge with an à la carte menu from 9pm to 11:30pm

Book your spot now by calling +97143995000.

1. Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm is back this Ramadan and better than ever!

With beautiful terrace seating options, you can enjoy a fusion buffet featuring various theme nights, including international, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish cuisine.

Enjoy different cuisines, desserts, and live entertainment. Don’t miss the chance to dine at one of the largest Ramadan tents in the UAE!

Price?

The Iftar buffet is priced at AED260 per person for weekdays

AED280 per person for weekends, inclusive of water and Ramadan juices

Suhour is also available with a minimum spend of AED180 per person for weekdays and weekends

Time? 10pm until 2:30am

Where? Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm

Reservations can be made by calling +971 4 426 2626.

Watch the Lovin Dubai Show: The UAE Is The Best Country In The World For Expats

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.