Huge Crowds Gathered At DFCM To Catch A Glimpse Of Tovino Thomas & Kalyani Priyadarshan In Dubai

Malayalam cinema lovers descended upon Dubai Festival City Mall to catch a glimpse of Mollywood Heart throb Tovino Thomas and Kerala’s belle Kalyani Priyadarshan on Sunday night for a spectacular laser show and dance performance followed by the thrilling trailer of the eagerly awaited comedy Thallumaala!

It was a star-studded trailer launch for the new Malayalam movie – and the BIG scale of the promotions was only fitting since a big chunk of the movie was shot right here in Dubai.

The upcoming movie was celebrated with LED lights, fire, and more at the spectacular IMAGINE Show at DFCM

Tovino is no stranger to Dubai and even holds a UAE Golden Visa for his exceptional work in Indian Cinema. His star power was quite evident during the fan interaction sesh at DFCM on Sunday, as the audience just could not get enough of the Malayali actor.

The cast is currently in Dubai, and are on a jam-packed schedule promoting their upcoming comedy, Thallumaala that’s all set to hit theatres on August 12 ahead of Indian Independence Day

