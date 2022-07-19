Two People Were Arrested In Abu Dhabi For Growing Marijuana

Abu Dhabi Police are AMAZING at keeping this city safe!

At 10 AM today, Police arrested two farm workers for growing 14 plants of Marijuana on their employer’s farm. Additionally, the arrests took place at a raid on a farm in Abu Dhabi.

Furthermore, Abu Dhabi Police released a statement and video on the arrests

The Superior Officer urged farm owners to closely supervise workers and provide them with knowledge about the country’s laws

In addition, Police officials said that the arrested grew 14 plants in a remote area at the farm without the knowledge of the owner. However, officials did not disclose the identity of the arrested and the location of the farm.

Read More: “Abu Dhabi Police Returned AED18 Million To Victims Of Electronic Scams“

Online scams are extremely elaborate. They’re looking more authentic by the day and that’s how people fall for the scam. They could be as simple as an email from an unknown sender to messages by a bank, asking you to confirm your identity.

Some were robbed for small sums of money and others lost their savings. The reports of such scams were sent to Abu Dhabi Police’s criminal security sector.