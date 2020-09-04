The UAE and Israel Have Agreed To Set Up A Joint Committee To Promote Investment Between The Two Countries

The UAE and Israel have agreed to set up a joint committee to cooperate on financial services, it was announced earlier this week.

A memorandum of understanding for future cooperation in the banking and financial sector was signed between the Governor of Central Bank of the UAE and the Director-General of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

The deal followed the historic visit of the US-Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi to finalize normalizing relationships between Israel and the UAE.

