The UAE and Israel Have Agreed To Set Up A Joint Committee To Promote Investment Between The Two Countries
The UAE and Israel have agreed to set up a joint committee to cooperate on financial services, it was announced earlier this week.
The committee will serve to promote investment between the two states
A memorandum of understanding for future cooperation in the banking and financial sector was signed between the Governor of Central Bank of the UAE and the Director-General of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.
The deal followed the historic visit of the US-Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi to finalize normalizing relationships between Israel and the UAE.
