A Brave UAE Fireman Jumps In To Put Out A Car On Fire

A firefighter risks his life every day, and we all know this. But to see them up close and jumping into action… it’s nothing short of spectacular.

A car caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon in Deira, and a fireman jumped into action to help put out the fire

It shows you how well-trained they are!

No injuries have been reported so far

Fortunately, it looks like the car was empty when it caught on fire. No injuries have been reported.

“There is a difference between usual jobs and life at risk jobs”

One user highlighted how firefighters need to be praised and considered for their work, simply because of the amount of risk involved. The beautiful comment talks about how they’re literally working with their life on the line. We need to be considerate and not brush it off as someone, “just doing their job.”

