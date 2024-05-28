In the UAE, a funeral was held for Liodmila Shtshebynia, a Russian expat who passed away two days after converting to Islam. Despite her brief time in the faith, some may view her as fortunate for finding solace before her passing.

The news broke out last night

Liodmila Shtshebynia, a 62-year-old Russian expat, tragically passed away just two days after embracing Islam. @Janaza_UAE, a public Instagram account with over 70,000 followers, took to social media platforms to share the heartbreaking news and extend an invitation to join the funeral prayers at Al Sahaba Mosque in Sharjah. The call for solidarity and support resonated widely, prompting an outpouring of condolences and prayers across the country.