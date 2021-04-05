A Gift For Expats: Prices Of 30000 Food Items To Reduce In The UAE During Ramadan 

A thoughtful treat is awaiting UAE residents this Ramadan. The UAE Ministry of Economy officials have warned traders against unjustified price hikes as the country is prepping to reduce prices of 30,000 food items during Ramadan.

Essentials and commodities such as rice, salt, sugar, flour, juices and etc. will see reductions of up to 25 to 75%.

This will apply across 900 grocery stores as well as retailers in the UAE, including Carrefour.

To ensure traders don’t hike the prices of staples, the UAE Ministry of Economy will be carrying out several inspections to ensure outlets follow all regulations!

