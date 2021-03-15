UAE To Invest AED36 BILLION In Israel 

Following the historic Abraham Accord Israel-UAE peace treaty, the UAE has officially announced that AED36 billion ($10 billion) will be allocated for investments in and alongside Israel across sectors.

WAM, the official news agency of the UAE stated that the funds will aim “to bolster economic ties between two of the region’s thriving economies, unlocking investments and partnership opportunities to drive socio-economic progress.”

The decision was reached post a phone call between HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received from Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel.

The funds will go towards supporting developing sectors including, energy, manufacturing, water, space, healthcare and agri-tech, as well as promote regional economic cooperation between the two countries.

The world can take a lesson or two from the spirit of friendship from these two countries and their ongoing efforts in amending relations!