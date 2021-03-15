Latest
UAE To Invest AED36 BILLION In Israel
Following the historic Abraham Accord Israel-UAE peace treaty, the UAE has officially announced that AED36 billion ($10 billion) will be allocated for investments in and alongside Israel across sectors.
WAM, the official news agency of the UAE stated that the funds will aim “to bolster economic ties between two of the region’s thriving economies, unlocking investments and partnership opportunities to drive socio-economic progress.”
The decision was reached post a phone call between HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received from Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel.
The funds will go towards supporting developing sectors including, energy, manufacturing, water, space, healthcare and agri-tech, as well as promote regional economic cooperation between the two countries.
The world can take a lesson or two from the spirit of friendship from these two countries and their ongoing efforts in amending relations!
Listen To The Lovin Daily: A Person Of Determination Was Excluded From Ironman 70.3 Dubai On The Day Of The Race
UAE authorities are reminding all visitors and residents in the country to wear their face mask when in public at ALL TIMES.
Those who fail to comply with the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations will be subject to face a penalty of AED3,000.
- Get yo’self this Reusable N95 Anti-Dust Face Mask with a filter for a price much, much less than what you might think.
- Ensure your kiddos are safe and comf with this Fine Guard Kids Face Mask. Plus, the mask is designed to be super gentle on your child’s face.
- Go for a unique look with this 8822 Green Face Mask With Cool Flow Valve.