Ukrainian & Russian Expats In Dubai Call For Peace Between The Two Neighbouring Countries 

Anytime there’s a political conflict, it’s always the common man that suffers the most.

As hostilities intensify in Ukraine and Russia, families are being torn apart, children orphaned, women abused, men killed, countries are going back on years of development and progress. War isn’t in the interest of anyone.

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, marking a major escalation to a conflict that began in 2014.

Politics is a dirty game and it’s clear that the common man wants no part of it: Russian Aleksandra Vasileva and Ukrainian Yuliia Hnatenko are two clear examples of this.

The two Dubai expats walked down hand in hand along Dubai’s Kite Beach wrapped in flags of both countries in a heartwarming yet powerful video

“When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”

Released by top Dubai business setup firm A&A Associate, this message is what the world desperately needs to understand right now.

These two expats are hoping to take their message of “shared love and respect for each other” from Dubai to Ukraine and Russia where the raging war has left thousands dead and millions displaced

Towards the end of the video, Aleksandra and Yuliia raise the flags of the two conflicting countries and express that,

“If we can live peacefully here in Dubai, I think we can live anywhere in the world. So, here’s hoping for the war to end and peace to reign.”

Many analysts have deemed the ongoing invasion as the largest conventional military attack in Europe since World War II

“The war should end, and peace should reign. I hope those waging the war get our message from Dubai where close to 200 nationalities continue to live with each other in total peace, harmony and love,” conclude the two Dubai expats.

This video echoes the sentiment of EVERY. SINGLE. PERSON. AFFECTED. by the feud.

