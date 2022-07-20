A Viral Video Shows A Group Of Unidentified Men Vandalising Cars In An Area In The UAE 

Footage of a gang of unidentified men vandalising cars with objects that looks like machetes in the UAE is going viral.

This video was reported to Lovin Dubai on Monday, July 19; the individual who sent it in has requested to remain anonymous. They pointed out that the suspects got highly violent during their heist.

There’s heavy conjecture surrounding this incident, with some saying the location is Ajman and others noting that it took place in Hamriya, Sharjah.

Dubai Police responded to the video saying they received NO complaints of mugging or malicious mischief involving such weapons hence far.

Video Unavailable

The Sharjah and Ajman police have been contacted, and Lovin Dubai is awaiting a statement on the same.

Please take care and don’t leave your money or valuables in a car unattended

