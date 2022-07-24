PODCAST: Why Dubai Continues To Remain A Global Shopping Destination This week on the DUBAI WORKS podcast, we have Sachinn J Laala, the CEO at Liquid. A homegrown UAE brand, and the Middle East’s first independent agency fully dedicated to Commerce that has begun to expand globally, including eastern Europe and soon the UK.

Launched in 2016, Liquid is the Middle East’s first marketing and e-commerce agency Sachinn delves deep into how Liquid came to be, and his experience working in a place like Dubai, especially with renowned companies like Saatchi & Saatchi. He also shares valuable insight into the Middle East’s dynamic market landscapes, including advertising, marketing, and the entire branding that goes into shopping. Liquid is a transformation of what the region always spoke about- which is retail. A region that talks about retail so heavily that we bring the world here.

