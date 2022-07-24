د . إAEDSRر . س

business

PODCAST: Why Dubai Continues To Remain A Global Shopping Destination

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

PODCAST: Why Dubai Continues To Remain A Global Shopping Destination

This week on the DUBAI WORKS podcast, we have Sachinn J Laala, the CEO at Liquid. A homegrown UAE brand, and the Middle East’s first independent agency fully dedicated to Commerce that has begun to expand globally, including eastern Europe and soon the UK.

Listen to it on PodeoAnghamiSpotifyApple, RadioPublic or Google Podcasts!

Watch a snippet below:

Launched in 2016, Liquid is the Middle East’s first marketing and e-commerce agency

Sachinn delves deep into how Liquid came to be, and his experience working in a place like Dubai, especially with renowned companies like Saatchi & Saatchi. He also shares valuable insight into the Middle East’s dynamic market landscapes, including advertising, marketing, and the entire branding that goes into shopping.

Liquid is a transformation of what the region always spoke about- which is retail. A region that talks about retail so heavily that we bring the world here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liquid Retail (@liquid_retail)

“This is our national hobby- we like shopping!”

Sachinn also touches upon how the UAE is especially focused on enhancing the retail experience for customers in any way possible, especially by ensuring the best products at the best prices.

ALSO READ- PODCAST: This Roastery Is Responsible For The UAE’s First 100% Organic And Fair Trade Coffee

Comments
Share this

More Podcasts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer