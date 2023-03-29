This Group Is Handing Out Thousands Of Iftar To The Needy Each Week

This year the spirit of giving has truly taken hold across the city.

Dubai Good Will is a new and licensed group aiming to deliver over 1,000 iftar to people in need each day throughout the Holy month of Ramadan, and you can join.

The new group simply asks anyone who’s interested to join the efforts or donate as much as they can to the cause, starting from AED1.

They meet at different mosques each day throughout the Holy Month

You can donate money or your time to the group

“Each bag of food cost 9 dirhams.

The bag includes biryani, dates, fruit and water.

You are welcome to donate whatever you want from 1 dirham to whatever you want or simply just volunteer your time.:

Take note regarding rules of dress at donation points

Mosque respectful clothing details: “Men can’t have shorts and ladies must wear long sleeves and a headscarf”

