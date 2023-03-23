Dubai Crown Prince’s Beautiful Ramadan Greeting Goes Viral

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai shared a beautiful message on social media to mark the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The video shows the Burj Khalifa with the crescent moon appearing beyond and added a caption:

Congratulations on the holy month. May Allah accept our fasting, night prayers, and good deeds.”

The video is already viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views in mere hours, and it’s just one of many messages to announce the beginning of the blessed holy month.

Sunset today is a 6.31 and marks the beginning of the first breaking of the fast

& more stunning messages are being shared to mark the beginning of the Holy Month

This Palm Jumeirah edit is just so beautiful

